Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.14. 347,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

