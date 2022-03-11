Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of WRAP stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
