Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert Sells 789 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $22,809.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 451 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $13,489.41.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

