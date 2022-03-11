Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 21,710 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

