Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,937. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $175.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.
In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
