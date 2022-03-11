Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,937. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $175.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

