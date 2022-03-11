Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,937. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $175.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.