Xion Finance Achieves Market Cap of $196,717.64 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $196,717.64 and $2,231.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

