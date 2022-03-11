XTRABYTES Hits Market Capitalization of $337,805.57 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $337,805.57 and $26.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00255671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00186434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

