Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yelp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Yelp by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 184,412 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

