Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

