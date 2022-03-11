Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64.
In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
