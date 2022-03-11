YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

