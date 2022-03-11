YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

