YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

