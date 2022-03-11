YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

