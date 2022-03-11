Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.48 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $277.91 million and $16.48 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00006397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

