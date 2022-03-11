Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

