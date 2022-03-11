Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Youdao has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,499 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

