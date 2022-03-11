Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

