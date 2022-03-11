Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $607.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $612.10 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $551.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 646,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

