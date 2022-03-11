Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.48. 372,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,344. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.