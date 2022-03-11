Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

