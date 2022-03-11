Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $49,260,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.