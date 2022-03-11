Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $266.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.62. 256,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.97. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

