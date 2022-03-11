Zacks: Analysts Expect BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRC.

Get BRC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.