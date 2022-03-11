Zacks: Analysts Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Engagesmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

