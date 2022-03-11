Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter.

PL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De purchased 36,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $245,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 19,230 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,418.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 221,575 shares of company stock worth $1,365,144 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $3,690,000.

NYSE PL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 46,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

