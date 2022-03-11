Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

