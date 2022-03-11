Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SMBK stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $436.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

