Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will announce $772.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.49 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $726.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $184.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,744. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,641 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

