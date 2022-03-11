Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 63,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,558. The firm has a market cap of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.