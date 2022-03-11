Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 63,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,558. The firm has a market cap of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
