Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.89) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

