Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.