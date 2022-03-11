Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the lowest is $56.90 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $237.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $240.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.70 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $255.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

