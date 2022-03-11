Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Brokerages expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. NetEase posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetEase.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,852. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

