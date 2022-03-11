Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.05. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 701,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 185,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 144,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

