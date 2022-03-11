Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.05. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 144,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08.
PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.