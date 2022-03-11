Zacks: Brokerages Expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.99 million and the highest is $11.81 million. 22nd Century Group posted sales of $6.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year sales of $37.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.82 million to $39.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 240,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

