Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $478.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.50 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $183.24. 10,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,003. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

