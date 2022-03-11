Zacks: Brokerages Expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth about $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter worth about $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

