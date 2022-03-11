Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

