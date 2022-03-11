Zacks: Brokerages Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.53. Match Group also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

