Zacks: Brokerages Expect RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RocketLab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that RocketLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RocketLab.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.
Shares of RKLB traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.65. 189,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,926. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.64 and a 200 day moving average of 12.37.
