Zacks: Brokerages Expect RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RocketLab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RocketLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RocketLab.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of RocketLab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RocketLab by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKLB traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.65. 189,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,926. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.64 and a 200 day moving average of 12.37.

About RocketLab (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RocketLab (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.