Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

