Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vornado have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook, with estimates moving north. Amid the significant government stimulus and an improvement in conditions across the office-leasing market, Vornado is well-poised to benefit from the emerging trend, given its ability to offer top-quality office spaces. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers will keep driving steady cash flows. However, the intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estate, including the sublease space available from its tenants, poses a challenge. Also, the pandemic-led decline in rental income, retail store closures and tenant bankruptcies act as headwinds.”

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $756,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

