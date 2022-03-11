Zacks Investment Research Lowers McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MUX. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.65.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $35,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.