Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE BVH opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $655.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

