Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

