Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,009,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

