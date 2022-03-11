Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to “Buy”

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

