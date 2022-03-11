Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,256. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

