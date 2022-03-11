Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Lowered to $48.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

