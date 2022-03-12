-$0.11 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

